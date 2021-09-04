Harambee Stars ready against Rwanda,says Mulee

The Kenya National Team, Harambee Stars, had a feel of Kigali Stadium ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

This is as Coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee exuded confidence in his players ahead of Sunday’s match against Rwanda’s Amavubi (The Wasps).

“We are ready to play against Rwanda’s Amavubi tomorrow and the goal we hope to achieve is to attain a positive result,” said head coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee.

Michael Olunga reiterated the coach’s words saying that the team is ready to bring their all to the pitch and hopefully nick the three points.

The match has been scheduled for Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the Kigali Stadium starting 4 pm EAT.