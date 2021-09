Harambee Stars safely arrive in Kigali

The national team Harambee Stars safely arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, on Thursday, September 2, 2021, evening in time for their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Rwanda’s Amavubi (The Wasps).

Stars kicked off their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier campaign with a 0-0 draw against Uganda Cranes.

They will have their recovery session later during the day.

Harambee Stars safely arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, on Thursday, September 2, 2021, evening in time for their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Rwanda's Amavubi (The Wasps).#Tunaweza pic.twitter.com/OHwD1OttKD — Kenn Okaka Kenya (@kennokaka1000) September 3, 2021

Stars will face Rwanda on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya).

Defenders

Joseph Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Eugene Asike (Tusker, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari, Kenya), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Bolton Omwenga (Nairobi City Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya).

Midfielders

Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Enock Momanyi (FC Talanta, Kenya), Jackson Macharia (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Johanna (Jonkopings Sondra IF, Sweden) Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Henry Meja (Tusker).