Harambee Stars set for a busy schedule in March

Three friendly matches and two Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers have been lined up for the senior national team, Harambee Stars, in the month of March 2021.

Stars will play South Sudan on March 13, 2021, in the first friendly, and will proceed to host Tanzania in back-to-back matches to be played on March 15, 2021, and March 18, 2021, in Nairobi.

The team will then host Egypt on March 22, 2021, before traveling to Togo on March 30, 2021, for the final qualifying rounds of the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations.

Local-based players reported to camp on Sunday, February 28, 2021, and will commence training on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee will be using the matches to prepare for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers that get underway in June 2021.

