National soccer team Harambee Stars is expected to report to camp on Tuesday next week to prepare for the 2021 African Nations Cup qualifier match against Egypt.

The Stars is scheduled to face the Pharaohs in Cairo on the 14th of this month then face Togo five days later in Nairobi.

Football Kenya Federation had threatened to withdraw the team from the qualifiers due to lack of funds but the Sports Ministry led by Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed assured them of government support as they prepare to take part in the continental competitions.

Kenya is in group ‘E’ together with Egypt, Togo, and Comoros in the race to qualify for the 2021 continental competition which will be held in Cameroun.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The winners and runners-up will qualify from each group except in Group F where Cameroon automatically qualifies as hosts with the highest placed of the other three teams.