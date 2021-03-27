Harambee Stars set for Togo 2022 AFCON qualifier match

Harambee Stars held a recovery training session yesterday, ahead of their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Togo on Monday.

A statement from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), indicates that Stars were set to leave for Lome, Togo today and will have a feel of the field of play later in the day as they wrap up their final group G qualifier match.

Harambee Stars coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee commended the team on their recent performance in the game against Egypt.

“The team showed immense confidence in their game against Egypt and it gives me hope of a positive result as we face Togo on Monday and also in the other upcoming competitions ahead in the calendar,” said coach Mulee.

Kenya stands at position three in Group G with four points and have a chance of finishing in style by beating the bottom placed, Togo.

Meanwhile, FKF has with immediate effect, suspended all FKF Leagues and competitions, which include but are not limited to the FKF-PL league, National Super League, FKF Division 1, FKF Division 2 leagues, all FKF women Leagues, all FKF branch and grassroots leagues as well as all FKF national and grassroots tournaments, until further notice.

A separate statement signed by the FKF CEO Barry Otieno indicates that the decision has been occasioned by Friday’s National Presidential address with regard to the developing Covid-19 situation in the country and the urgent need to mitigate the spread of the pandemic.

