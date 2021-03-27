Harambee Stars squad for final qualifier match against Togo named

Kenya national team, Harambee Stars, coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee has named the traveling squad for the final 2022 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Togo.

AFC Leopards’ utility man Clyde Senaji, has been called up to the team in place of Johnstone Omurwa who has been ruled out of the match through suspension.

The rest of the team largely features players who did duty against Egypt on Thursday.

Stars depart today afternoon to Lome and are expected to have a feel of the field of play on Sunday ahead of the match, to be played on Monday, March 29, 2021, starting at 7 pm EAT.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno, James Saruni, Joseph Okoth

Defenders

Daniel Sakari, Eric Ouma, Clyde Senaji, Joash Onyango, Nahashon Alembi, Baraka Badi, Harun Mwale.

Midfielders

Duke Abuya, Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, Cliff Nyakeya, Nahashon Alembi, Abdallah Hassan, Cliffton Miheso, Duncan Otieno, Kevin Kimani, James Mazembe, Kevin Simiyu, David Owino

Forwards

Masud Juma, Michael Olunga , Elvis Rupia

