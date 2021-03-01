Harambee Stars step up preparations ahead of crucial qualifiers

Harambee Stars has on Monday, March 1, 2021, stepped up preparations ahead of the upcoming three friendlies and 2021 AFCON Qualifier back-to-back matches against Egypt and Togo in March.

19 local-based players initially called up took part in the evening session with Wazito trio Peter Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa and Kevin Kimani, Gor Mahia duo Kenneth Muguna and John Macharia, and Nairobi City Stars Oliver Maloba missing the session due to club assignments in the BetKing Premier League while Gor Mahia’s Benson Omalla, is out on school assignments.

The players settled in at camp on Sunday and will leave on Tuesday, allowing them to report to their respective clubs on Wednesday.

Stars will play South Sudan in their first friendly on March 13, 2021, before hosting Tanzania in back-to-back matches on March 15, 2021, and March 18, 2021, in Nairobi.

The team will then host Egypt on March 22, 2021, before traveling to Togo for the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations final qualifying rounds on March 30, 2021.

These matches will be used as build-up matches towards the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers that get underway in June 2021.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Joseph Okoth (KCB), Peter Odhiambo (Wazito), Sam Adisa (Bidco).

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Michael Kibwage (Sofapaka), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Nahashon Alambi (KCB), Bonface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (KCB), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Baraka Badi (KCB)

Midfielders

Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Micheal Mutinda (KCB), Musa Masika (Wazito), John Macharia (Gor Mahia), Reagan Otieno (KCB), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker), Kevin Kimani (Wazito), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards

Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Henry Meja (Tusker), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia)

