Harambee stars-Tanzania CHAN return match faces cancellation

The much anticipated Africa Nations Championship Qualifier 2nd Leg match pitting Kenya’s Harambee Stars and Tanzania’s Taifa Stars faces cancellation, owing to lack of funds as Kenya risks being banned by Confederation of African Football (CAF) if it pulls out of the fixture.

Unlike during the preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations that was held in Egypt, where Harambee Stars received over 240 million shillings from the government, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) finds itself in a peculiar situation, as the team might not be able to honour the match against Tanzania this Sunday at Kasarani.

With the introduction of the Sports Fund, came new rules, rules the federation says it has adhered to.

The Federation is required to write a letter requesting funds from the Sports Commissioner before it reaches the National Sports Council. The request then goes to the sports fund where it is scrutinized by the board, before the funds administrator gives the Go-ahead.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



As the uncertainty in regards to the game looms, the team is still in camp, hopeful that the government will intervene in the matter.

The winner of the Kenya-Tanzania fixture is set to face Sudan in the next round after a barren draw in the first leg played in Dar Es Salaam on Sunday.

Harambee Stars were held to a barren draw by Taifa Stars in the first leg of the 2020 African Nation Champion qualifier match played in Dar es Salaam.

The team coached by Sébastien Migné missed the services of half of the players who took part in the African Nations Cup in Egypt since the tournament is meant for local-based players only.

The 2020 Africa Nations Championships will be hosted in Cameroon between January and February.