Harambee Stars to face Uganda Cranes in international friendly

National soccer team Harambee Stars will face Uganda Cranes this Sunday in an international friendly match at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

The team coached by Francis Kimanzi will use the match as a build-up for the 2022 African Nations Cup qualifier match against Egypt in November.

The team will also play Libya in another friendly match on 10th of next month in Morocco or Tunisia.

Uganda Cranes interim coach Abdallah Mubiru is expected to name his squad shortly before leaving for Nairobi later this week.

Uganda is yet to name a permanent technical bench after the departure of Frenchman, Sebastien Desabre.