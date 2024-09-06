National soccer team Harambee Stars will kick off their group J AFCON 2025 qualifying campaign today evening as they host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

The match will kick off at 4:00pm Kenyan time, with Harambee Stars being forced to play away due to the unavailability of a home venue for today’s fixture as Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums are closed for renovations.

Kenya, under the tutelage of Engin Firat, has been training in Uganda since early this week in preparation for today’s match.

Harambee Stars will be playing Zimbabwe for the 5th time today, with the home side winning 3 of the last four meetings, the latest being a 2-0 in the COSAFA tournament in July this year.

Kenya has never lost against the South African opponents in any international match.

Harambee Stars will however miss the services of their captain and main striker, Michale Olunga, who has been nursing an injury, with FKF Premier League top scorer Benson Omalla likely to start in the absence of the Qatar-based forward.

The match will be televised live on KBC Channel 1 and broadcasted across all the 12 FM stations affiliated to KBC.

Kenya will later tomorrow travel to South Africa, where they are set to face the Brave Warriors of Namibia next Tuesday in their 2nd match before facing Cameroon away and home next month.

AFCON 2025 qualifiers will conclude in November this year with the top two teams in each group punching their tickets for the 35th edition of the AFCON finals set for December 2025 and January 2026 in Morocco.