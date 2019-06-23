Harambee Stars to kick off AFCON campaign against Algeria

Harambee Stars Head Coach Sebastien Migne believes the national team’s return to the Africa Cup of Nations after an absence of 15 years has motivated the players ahead of their opener tonight against Algeria.

Harambee Stars kick off their campaign against an Algerian side that is ranked 12th in Africa, in the second group C match at the 30 June Stadium.

Stars have been in residential training since June 1st, and having had a feel of the stadium last night, the Sebastien Migne coached side will have everything to play for tonight, before taking on Tanzania and finally Senegal in the other Group matches.

Elsewhere, the Atlas Lions of Morocco will take on the Brave Warriors of Namibia this evening in their opening group ‘D’ match of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

Morocco’s Coach France born Herve Renard already a Cup of Nations-winning coach with Zambia and the Ivory Coast is under massive pressure to complete a hat-trick in his second appearance with Morocco.

On the other hand, Ricardo Mannetti of Namibia is upbeat his charges can pull a surprise.

Although regarded as an African football powerhouse, Morocco has lifted the Cup of Nations only once, and that was 43 years ago when there were only eight finalists.

In other matches slated for Sunday ‘The Terenga Lions’ of Senegal will take on Kilimanjaro Stars of Tanzania in their opening group ‘C’ match at 8 pm.

The matches will be broadcast live on KBC Channel One and KBC Radio Taifa and our subsidiary vernacular radio stations.