Harambee Stars to leave for Lome,ahead of Monday’s dead rubber against Togo


Harambee Stars drew 1-1 with Egypt to falter in their quest to qualify for their 2022 AFCON finals.

 

The national team Harambee Stars  will leave the country on Saturday the 27th March for Lome Togo ahead of their final  group G  AFCON 2022 qualifier against the Sparrow Hawks next Monday.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

According to FKF president Nick Mwendwa the team is all set to jet out for the match that’s a dead rubber with both nations already knocked out of the qualifiers.

“The team will leave  the country on Saturday using a private jet to Lome, so we won’t have flight connection challenges to west Africa as it has been the case before, we are building a team for the next 5 or 7 year to come “said  Mwendwa

Also Read  OdiBets hosts Harambee Stars for a luncheon

Both teams will be playing only  for bragging rights after being eliminated  following the qualification of   Egypt and Comoros on the penultimate round of fixtures on Thursday.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

 

Also Read  Mombasa to host the inaugural Cestoball African games

 

Egypt  qualified for the 33rd AFCON finals following a 1-1 draw against Kenya at  Kasarani while Comoros were forced to a  barren draw  by Togo in Moroni earlier on Thursday .

Mwendwa at the same time said they are using  a crop of young players as they also prepare a team for world cup qualifiers which begins in June as they target to top the pool and qualify for knock out.

Also Read  Darren Miranda:our newly acquired Subaru N10 fuels our 2WD title ambitions

“For us we are using this young team to focus ahead and we preparing for 2022 FIFA World cup qualifiers which starts in June,we are going for nothing less than making to the knock out stage of our group “affirmed  Mwendwa

Kenya has been pooled along side west African giants  Mali, neighbors Uganda and Rwanda in the qualifiers.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR