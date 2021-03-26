Harambee Stars to leave for Lome,ahead of Monday’s dead rubber against Togo

The national team Harambee Stars will leave the country on Saturday the 27th March for Lome Togo ahead of their final group G AFCON 2022 qualifier against the Sparrow Hawks next Monday.

According to FKF president Nick Mwendwa the team is all set to jet out for the match that’s a dead rubber with both nations already knocked out of the qualifiers.

“The team will leave the country on Saturday using a private jet to Lome, so we won’t have flight connection challenges to west Africa as it has been the case before, we are building a team for the next 5 or 7 year to come “said Mwendwa

Both teams will be playing only for bragging rights after being eliminated following the qualification of Egypt and Comoros on the penultimate round of fixtures on Thursday.

Egypt qualified for the 33rd AFCON finals following a 1-1 draw against Kenya at Kasarani while Comoros were forced to a barren draw by Togo in Moroni earlier on Thursday .

Mwendwa at the same time said they are using a crop of young players as they also prepare a team for world cup qualifiers which begins in June as they target to top the pool and qualify for knock out.

“For us we are using this young team to focus ahead and we preparing for 2022 FIFA World cup qualifiers which starts in June,we are going for nothing less than making to the knock out stage of our group “affirmed Mwendwa

Kenya has been pooled along side west African giants Mali, neighbors Uganda and Rwanda in the qualifiers.