Harambee Stars train ahead of friendly against Mozambique

The Kenya soccer national team, Harambee Stars, entered its third day of residential training ahead of the scheduled international friendly encounter against Mozambique this Sunday at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi.

The 23-man squad has Ian Otieno, Timothy Odhiambo and Faruk Shikalo as goalkeepers.

In defense, Johnstone Omurwa, Harun Shakava , Joash Onyango , Yusuf Mainge, Hillary Wandera , Erick Ouma , Joseph Okumu and Samuel Olwande in midfielders category, Michael Olunga, Jesse Were and Masud Juma among others.

All players initially called up have checked in save for Michael Olunga, who was also expected in the camp.

Harambee Stars head coach, Francis Kimanzi, says he’s happy that most of the players who were called up have reported to camp and the training in good.

Meanwhile, former Gor Mahia player Francis Kahata has urged youth to engage in activities that will enable them earn a living rather than involving themselves in drugs and illicit brew.

His sentiments were echoed by Moses Maina from Zetech University  during a friendly match between Zetech and Rayza FC.

