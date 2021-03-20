Harding top of the leader board as Veerman sets course record at Magical Kenya Open

South Africa’s Justin Harding went top of the leader board of the ongoing Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship ahead of Sunday’s final round.

Harding carded 7 under par 64 for a total of 16 under par 197 after the third round of the Magical Kenya Open at the par 71 Karen Country Club on Saturday.

Harding birdied the 1st, 3rd, and the 6th in the front nine.

He started the back nine with an eagle at the 10th, followed by birdies in the next two holes.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



A bogey at the par four 13th put him a shot back but pulled back with a 3-club at the par four 18th.

“I played pretty good to be fair,” he said.“I hit it solidly the first 12 holes and managed to make a couple of putts. I holed a wedge on ten which was an added bonus. Then after that I had my usual struggles on the 13th through the 17th and managed to roll in a good putt on the 18th to give myself a bit of an extra boost.”

“I’ll give it my best effort. The golf course lends itself to a bunch of birdies. If you execute your golf shots and roll in a couple of putts you can certainly post a score. As you can see today, there are a couple of guys that went really deep.”

American Johannes Veerman set a course record of 9 under par 62.Veerman picked birdes in the 2nd, 4th, 6th, 7t, and 9th holes to go 5 under at the turn.

He got four more in the 11th, 12th, 16th, and 17th holes as he moved up 22 places to second on the leader board on a total of 14 under par 199.

“I’ve been hitting it well all week so I just knew that if I could get it right on the putting greens that I could score a low one today,” said Veerman.

“This course is tough but if you hit it well there’s a lot of birdies you can make – some driveable par fours, all the par fives are reachable – if you can get the flat stick rolling you can go deep.”

“Yesterday I spent a lot of time just grooving my stroke down, trying to get the speed right and trying to get it down.”

Another American Kurt Kitayama is joint second on 14 under par 199 after rounds of 67, 66, and 66.

Kitayama had six birdies that were blighted by a bogey at the par three 16th, which happens to be the designated hole-in-one spot.

“I got off to a good start, got it going early, and overall I’m pretty happy with where I’m at,” said Kitayama.

“At the seventh I hit the sponsor board with my drive and it got stuck in there. I got a rules official, but no penalty thankfully!”

“I don’t think I have a score in mind, I’m just going to go out, play my game and just let it come to me. I’ll pay attention to the leaderboard and see what I’m going to do because I’m chasing right now. We’ll watch as we go along.”

Railway Golf Club’s Samuel NjorogeChege, who is the only Kenyan who made the cut, had a round of 3 over par 74 that saw him drop 16 places to 75th on 1 over par 214.

Njoroge bogeyed 5th, 13th, and 17th holes in a round that did not have a birdie.

“Today it was a bit tough, I wasn’t putting well all day,”he said.

“But I expect tomorrow to be a bit better than today, I plan to approach it a bit differently to today. I’m going to practice now on my short game so that I can improve tomorrow (Sunday.”

“Today I did not make any birdies, my putting was not good at all but I hope to make seven or eight birdies tomorrow.”

The final round of the tournament will be played tomorrow with the winner receiving the red jacket, and 166,700 Euro, equivalent to 21.6 million shillings.

The Magical Kenya Open is the sixth of 42 events on the 2021 European Tour Calendar, and has 2000 ranking points for the Road To Dubai series, where the season’s winner will be crowned.

Tell Us What You Think