Harmonize released the audio for his new song featuring Awilo Longomba on Friday

“Attitude” Harmonize’s new song featuring Congolese Soukous musician, Awilo Longomba, has broken Diamond’s 100,000 views in one hour record. “Attitude” achieved that milestone in under an hour, reaching 100,000 in 44 minutes.

The record was previously held by Diamond and Koffi Olomide’s “Waah.” However, “Waah” still holds the record for 1 million views in eight hours and 2 million in 24-hours, which at the time of its premiere made “Waah” Africa’s first song to achieve that milestone.

To break Diamond’s record completely, Harmonize is going to need more views. The song currently has just under 304,000 views six hours after its release and at the time of publishing.

Regardless, Harmonize is happy with the achievement and thanked his fans on his Instagram handle for their continued support.

The song is currently available to stream on YouTube.

