Harness your power, support national development, faith based institutions asked

The faith sector has been highlighted as having the potential to play a pivotal role in fostering sustainable development and progress, with a unique role to play in shaping the values and priorities that underpin our collective progress.

Speaking at Maasai Mara University during the institution’s annual prayer day, Dr. Dawson Mudenyo, the Director of Faith Diplomacy, explained the department’s mission as “faith in action,” where faith platforms are harnessed to foster development in the nation.

The faith sector has immensely contributed to the education and health sectors, where over 2,500 schools and over 1,400 hospitals are classified as owned by faith-based organisations.

Further, during COP28 in Dubai, a faith pavilion was inaugurated to demonstrate that religious and spiritual communities are essential to the fight against climate change and to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Dr. Dawson Mudenyo urged faith-based organisations to harness the numbers and resources available in the faith sector to grow our nation and support the government’s development plans.

He further asked the university to partner with the Faith Diplomacy Department to empower the faith-based institutions in Narok County with skills and knowledge to better support the development goals of this nation.