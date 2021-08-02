Harrison unveiled as Gor Mahia head coach

The former Southampton and Stoke City player Mark Harrison was on Monday officially unveiled as Head Coach of record Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

The 60 year old English landed in Nairobi on Friday is and is set to fill up the gap left by Portuguese coach Manuel Vaz Pinto who parted ways with the club recently on mutual consent.

Welcome to Gor Mahia coach Harrison.#Sirkal pic.twitter.com/VykODH3QJX — 🏆 – GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) August 2, 2021

Chairman Ambrose Rachier says they picked Harrison because of his understanding of the African football environment.

“We had many applicants but we decided to pick Mark Harrison as the man as he understands the African football environment having worked with a number of teams previously. Language was another factor we considered as well as experience of the coach,’’ noted Rachier.

He will be deputized by Gor Mahia legend Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo who has been handling the team since the departure of Vaz Pinto.

Harrison has been in Africa having coached 13 clubs and among them Chippa United and Golden Arrows of South Africa, Zimbabwe’s teams Harare City and Highlanders FC, as well as Botswana’s Township Rollers.