Harry Kane is absent again from Tottenham training

Harry Kane has failed to show up at Tottenham’s training ground for the second day in a row, but is expected to return this weekend.

The 28-year-old was due to return to Hotspur Way on Monday following a short holiday as speculation around his future gathers pace.

But Kane did not report for pre-season training and was also absent on Tuesday morning.

It is understood Tottenham are “disappointed” with Kane’s actions and are set to fine him, but are aware the England captain is planning to return this weekend.

At the end of June, Manchester City made a £100m bid for last season’s Premier League Golden Boot winner.

Kane is valued at upwards of £120m and Tottenham are keen to keep him despite the striker believing he has a gentleman’s agreement with Daniel Levy.

Levy, who has appointed Juventus’ former football officer Fabio Paratici as the club’s new managing director of football, said in June he sympathises with Kane’s frustrations about the lack of silverware at Spurs, but hinted a deal could be difficult to do.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, meanwhile, said after last season’s Champions League final the club will be “competitive and aggressive” this summer, and are aiming to strengthen by bringing “quality to the squad in a couple of key positions”.