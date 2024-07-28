Harun Wanyama victorious at NCBA Golf leg at Airforce Golf Club

Harun Wanyama won the division one of the NCBA Golf series leg played at Kenya Airforce golf club in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

A total of 97 golfers took part in the event where top winners in several categories clinched slots to feature in the series grand finale scheduled later this year.

The leg consisted of; Division 1, Division 2, Division 3, and the Junior categories.

Wanyama, playing off a handicap of 4, secured the win after collecting a total of 40 points. Close on his heels was Major Elvis Murunga, who finished as the runner-up with 37 points, playing off a handicap 6.

In the Division Two Men’s category, Wally Bitok, playing off a handicap of 17, clinched the top spot with a commendable score of 46 points. Jacob Chacha, with a handicap of 20, finished as the runner-up, carding 43 points.

Carol Nthiwa, playing off a handicap of 23, dominated the Division Two Ladies’ category, securing victory with a score of 33 points, beating Damaris Kikwal (handicap 21) who finished second with 32 points.

Col. Henry Mwereneru, playing off a handicap 50, reigned supreme in Division Three, posting 49 points to emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, the Junior category was won by Hakeem Mutungi (handicap 21), who impressed with a score of 28 points.

At the same time, Jeremiah Kariuki, playing off a handicap of 33, emerged as the Guest title with a score of 39 points, while Jared Onyancha (handicap 32) claimed the Staff title with a score of 35 points.

Tournament partners NCBA Bank exprerssed their delight at hosting the leg which pulled a sizeable golfing talent.

“ We believe that sports, and particularly golf, have the power to inspire, connect, and empower individuals. That’s why the NCBA Golf Series is more than just a competition; it’s a platform. It’s a platform for aspiring golfers to hone their skills, for seasoned players to test their mettle, and for the entire golfing community to come together and celebrate their shared passion,” said NCBA Bank’s Eastleigh Branch Manager, Morris Malonza.

The series now heads to Thika for the 10th leg scheduled August third which will also run concurrently with the 11th leg in Jinja,Uganda.