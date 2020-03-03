Starlets depart for Turkey ahead of Turkish Women’s Cup

National women’s football team Harambee Starlets has on Wednesday morning departed for Istanbul ahead of the Turkish Women’s Cup set to kick off from Thursday in Alanya, Turkey.

8 nations are set to battle it out in the tournament that is set to run from 4th-7th of March.

Harambee Starlets have jetted out of the country Wednesday morning just a day before the kick-off of the Turkish Women’s Cup tournament, where they have been invited among other 8 nations.

Starlets will take on Northern Ireland in their opening match tomorrow then take on Chile, before finishing their group A matches against their African counterpart Ghana.

In the other group Hungary, Venezuela, Hong and Romania will face off for the qualification spot.

The team has been in camp in Nairobi and now has its eyes set on the international tournament, which will act as a build-up to the 2020 Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Tanzania in April.

Head coach David Ouma’s travelling squad include goalkeeper Judith Osimbo, defenders Vivian Nasaka, Lucy Akoth and Dorcas Shiveka while the midfield consists Sylvia Makungu, Sheril Angachi and Jentrix Shikangwa, while the forward line will be led by Stella Anyango, Jane Njeri and Mwanahalima Adam.

Influential forward Mwanalima Adam meanwhile has explained that coming up against top oppositions in this tournament will boost them ahead of their clash with Tanzania in April.