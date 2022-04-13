Hassan Omar picked as UDA Mombasa gubernatorial candidate

ByClaire Wanja
Tags

The Mombasa United Democratic Alliance (UDA) team has Tuesday reached a consensus and picked  Former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar as the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

Khamisi Mwaguya will contend for the Senate seat while Fatma Bakari Barayan will contend for the Women Representative position.

“We are glad the Mombasa UDA team has reached a consensus on Hassan Omar Hassan as its gubernatorial candidate and Fatma Bakari Barayan as the Women Rep. contestant,” DP William Ruto said.

The DP said the parliamentary slots will be filled by Mohamed Ali (Nyali), Mbarak Hamid (Kisauni), Karisa Nzai Mnyika (Jomvu), Isaac Malilah (Changamwe), Omar Shallo (Mvita) and Mohamed Mwahima (Likoni).

 

  

