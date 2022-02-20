Have a first look at this original Ghanaian series

ENO is visually entertaining, drama-filled and completely relatable with Ghanaian nuances.

African streaming service Showmax has announced its first-ever original title in Ghana, ENO, which will premiere on Showmax in March 2022.

Set in Accra, the 13-part drama series follows Abena Baafi, a single mother who is determined to meddle in her three daughters’ lives by steering them towards the path of rich suitors. However, her girls have a mind of their own and soon a mother’s dream becomes a daughter’s nightmare.

ENO stars Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice (AMVCAs) winner Gloria Osei-Sarfo, Miss Malaika 2018 Mariam Owusu-Poku, Ghana Movies Awards nominee Esi Hammond and Emelia Asiedu. Award-winning actor John Dumelo (The Perfect Picture, A Northern Affair), Godwin Namboh (Dede, 21 Days Inside), Peter Ritchie (Azali, Terminus), Brian Angels (Inspector Bediako, The Burial of Kojo), Michael Katahena (Sankofa), Kabutey Ocansey, and Kelvin Sarpong Jr also feature in supporting roles.

The show is helmed by award-winning filmmakers Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh as director and producer respectively. Under their company Sparrow Studios, the couple and production partners are behind some of the biggest titles in Ghana, including the popular Ghanaian telenovela Dede, which won Shirley an award for Best Director at the 2021 Ghana Movie Awards; the award-winning romantic drama The Perfect Picture and its sequel The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later; and the hit romcom Potato Potahto.

From her body of work, Shirley has always been passionate about stories that put women at the centre, and ENO ticks all the boxes. Shirley describes ENO as a story that “is not ordinary” and one that will “challenge your beliefs and keep you glued from the very first scene to the last.”

As the first Showmax Original in Ghana, working on ENO is both exciting and challenging, Shirley admits, and its success will open doors to so many filmmakers in Ghana.