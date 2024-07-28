Have you seen this girl? Family seeks help in finding missing daughter

A family in Juja, Kiambu County has been living in agony following the disappearance of their 14-year-old daughter on May 13.

Daisy Wanjiku, a Form One student at Kahuhia Girls High School in Murang’a County, disappeared from their home in Mugutha Estate just a day before she was to report back for the second term.

Her mother, Julia Wairimu Githaiga says efforts to search for Daisy have been unfruitful.

The mother of four told journalists that Daisy, her second-born daughter, walked out of their home around 8:30 in the evening and has not been seen since.

After an agonizing search for her daughter in the neighborhood and beyond, Mrs Githaiga reported the matter to the police a day later.

Three suspects were arrested but later released pending further investigations.

Mrs Githaiga said the police have not been helpful in tracing her daughter’s whereabouts, but she believes the brilliant girl, who aspires to become a doctor, is safe.

Daisy’s elder sister, Ann Wangari, made a passionate appeal for Daisy to return home and reunite with the family.

She mentioned that since her sister’s disappearance, she closed her cyber café business to join her mother in the search.