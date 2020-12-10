Have you seen this man? DCI launches hunt for Dickson Kimani Kamau

Detectives from the Serious Crime Unit are hunting for Dickson Kimani Kamau, a suspect wanted for the offences of obtaining money by false pretences, personation and obtaining registration by false pretences.

According to the DCI, the suspect who presents himself as the director of Learning Twist Academy in Kenol Murang’a County, is believed to have gone into hiding after committing the above offences.

The DCI is seeking assistance from the members of the public to assist with any information that may help bring this culprit to book.

The DCI further asked anyone with any information that may lead to his arrest to report at the nearest police station or at DCI Headquarters.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Anyone with any information that may lead to his arrest to report at the nearest police station or at DCI Headquarters ~Serious Crime Unit, Block B room 81.” DCI tweeted