Looking for something new to read? Try this debut novel, The Havoc of choice

Political machinations, a looming election, corruption a larger than life father and a daughter caught in the middle.

In her debut novel, Wanjiru Koinange paints a vivid picture of a family journeying through a politically fractured country. The book also explores the long reach and effects of colonisation and corruption within the context of a singular household and the disparate experiences of class and clan they encapsulate.

Although The Havoc of Choice is Wanjiru’s first novel, she is no novice. With a Masters degree in creative writing from the University of Cape Town and having served on the editorial team at Chimurenga, she’s rather a talented veteran.

Book Summary

Long-held captive by her father’s shadow of corruption, Kavata has spent her life suffocated by political machinations. When her husband decides to run in the next election, these shadows threaten to consume her home. Unable to bear this darkness, she comes with a plan to escape. As her family falls apart so too does the country. In the wake of Kenya‘s post-election turmoil, Kavata and her family must find their way back to each other across a landscape of nationwide confusion, desperation and heart-rending loss.

Price: KSh. 1,700

Where: Textbook Centre

