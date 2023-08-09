Busy day for Ruto as he winds up tour of Mt Kenya region

Busy day for Ruto as he winds up tour of Mt Kenya...

President William Ruto is scheduled to wind up his development tour of Mt Kenya region today (Wednesday).

His five-day tour began on Saturday morning with a road trip from Nairobi, marked by stop-overs in Githurai and Kenol.

For the last four days, the head of state has launched and commissioned a series of projects in Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, and Nyeri Counties.

The President has also had an opportunity to share his vision with residents during his Meet the people tour which has been part of his packed itinerary promising to relaunch and expand stalled government projects.

Ruto said the projects will also be modernised to cater for the growing population.

He noted that the Government was starting afresh so that all its projects are completed within a span of two years.

The highlight of his trip was an interdenominational church service at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County, a meeting with Mt Kenya leaders, and a cabinet meeting held yesterday (Tuesday) at the same venue, the first away from State House.

The Mt Kenya tour will come to an end on Wednesday when the President will open the three-storeyed, 175-bed capacity Naromoru Level IV Hospital.

He will later launch affordable housing project in Gichugu before heading to Thika where he will commission the Karimenu Dam Water Supply Project and also launch affordable housing at 3.30 pm.

Below is his Programme in Nyeri, Kìrìnyaga and Kìambu Counties.