Headmaster’s wife suspected of torching school after row

A 27-year-old Mozambican woman is in police custody in Zambezia province for allegedly setting fire to a school following disagreements with her husband who happens to be the school director.

After the couple’s argument, the wife allegedly went straight to her husband’s school and set it ablaze with a lighter, a representative from Zambezia provincial police command said.

The damage done to the school, according to police officer Miguel Caetano, resulted in the destruction of three classrooms built with flimsy material, and 15 desks.

A criminal proceeding has already begun, Caetano said.

The school has 345 pupils according to the head of the locality, Rosa Candrinho.

The pupils now study under trees, Candrinho added.

Locals have expressed shock at the incident, which happened during a week students were preparing for evaluations.