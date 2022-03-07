Headteacher arrested for barring student to sit his KCPE exam

Rurii Primary School Head Teacher has Monday been arrested for barring a student to sit his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams.

John Macharia Mwangi according to a police report was arrested for violating the 13-year-old’s right to education.

In the Midday incident, the student who resides within the Mwea West Sub-County reported to school but was barred from accessing his class due to the balance of the outstanding fee.

The report further indicates that action was only taken after reports of the incident reached the Sub County Director of Education who allowed the boy to sit his exams.

The matter was then reported to the police and necessary action was taken against the teacher.

DCI Mwea has since taken over the investigations.