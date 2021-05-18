Health centre in Wajir lying idle 11 years after completion

A 47 million-heath Centre project in Sabuli town, Wajir south is wasting away 11 years after it was completed because the contractor was not fully paid.

Speaking Monday in Sabuli, the project’s contractor Aden Yusuf said they won the contract to build the health centre in 2009 and completed it in 2010 but only received 40 percent of the total payment to date.

Most of the rooms are filled with cobwebs and dust, metal bars are rusting while the compound is deserted as the clinic has never been opened for use since its completion.

Yusuf alleges that his bid to seek intervention from the Ministry of Health and the County Government have not borne any fruits.

“We were awarded the contract in 2009 and completed the works in 2010. From that time, we have only received Ksh 21 million, which is around 40 percent of the total amount. I have gone to Ministry of Health, The National Treasury and the County Government with supporting documents so that we can be paid the balance to no avail,” Yusuf said

Yusuf urged Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to intervene and help them get paid to pave way for the opening of the clinic and enhace health care in the region.

Area residents said they walk 75 kms to Habaswein to receive healthcare services and want the Government to open and send medics to the facility to help them with basic health care services

“We want the Government to open this clinic so that we stop having to walk for over 75 kms to receive treatment when we have a clinic lying idle here,” a resident said