Health crisis looms at salt mining sites in Kilifi

A health crisis is looming at the many Magarini salt mining sites in Kilifi County, following failure by most firms to adhere to health and safety standards.

Stephen Hinzano, a salt harvester claimed that most of the firms lacked toilets, with the nearest facility almost a kilometer away.

He said this forces workers to relieve themselves in undesignated areas.

However, Anne Muriithi from the ministry of Industrialization has refuted the claims noting that most companies had met the health and safety standards and that the salt they produced was safe for human consumption.

They were speaking during a sensitization meeting organised by the Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHRC).