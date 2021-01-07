Health crisis: What is in the contentious return to work deal?

The on-going nationwide nurses’ strike may persist longer after it emerged that the Council of Governors has adamantly refused to sign a return-to-work formula that has so far been established.

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is in possession of an agreement document containing the contentious 14 key points that will ensure health care services return to normalcy and that the governors have shied away from.

A source who has requested anonymity said the nurses who have been on strike for a month now will resume work once their demands are met.

On Wednesday the Council of Governors chair Wycliffe Oparanya was reluctant to respond to how county bosses will resolve health issues affected counties.

The health workers including clinicians and doctors have accused Council of Governors that has backtracked on the deal of being insincere.

The return to work deal was hammered out after the multi-agency team and the nurses union-KNUN reviewed their respective positions and resolved among others that; Employer to review Risk allowance for nurses to a minimum of Ksh15,000, fast- track and finalize CBA negotiations and register it in court latest 26th February 2021, that Nurses who have been hospitalized and paid their own bills be compensated, that the parties agree to follow the laid down dispute resolution mechanism in dealing with future disputes.

The document further says that all nurses will return to work immediately or within 24 hours upon signing of the agreement.

While many Kenyans continue to suffer following paralyzed services at the health facilities, it now appears that the buck stops with the County leaders.

The parties agreed: