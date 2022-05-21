Health CS calls for cooperation to combat emerging health challenges

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has called for closer cooperation among the global community to combat emerging health challenges as well as enhance sharing of knowledge and technology.

Speaking in Prague at the just concluded Czech Republic-Africa 2022 health forum, Kagwe said the Covid-19 pandemic exposed the weak systems which exist in the global health system exposing the need to strengthen the capacity of health care in all countries across the globe.

“This conference offers a chance for our respective countries to learn from each other, from our host the Czech Republic and to explore areas of cooperation,” the CS said.

Kagwe challenged African leaders to enhance cooperation among member states to confront common challenges, especially in the area of vaccine manufacturing.

“I, therefore, urge my dear colleagues that whereas it’s important to have these dialogues with our friendly partners here in Europe and elsewhere which we appreciate very much, we should do the same and more at home on the continent,” implored the CS.

The CS Health said Kenya has already implemented a host of reforms as part of its agenda to strengthen health systems.

According to Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health Vlastimil Válek, the outcomes of the forum will provide valuable policy input to strengthen EU-Africa cooperation as well as serve as a guide for future Czech-African bilateral ties in the healthcare sector.