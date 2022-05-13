Health CS congratulates world’s best nurse, Anna Qabale Duba

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has described Thursday’s win for Kenyan nurse Anna Qabale Duba as an inspiration for the country in its efforts to build a strong public health system.

While congratulating Anna Qabale Duba, a Kenyan nurse from Marsabit County who on Thursday made history as the first winner of the prestigious Aster Guardian Global nursing award in a ceremony held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the health CS said the country is basking in the glory of the success of one of its daughters.

“The fact that she was selected among an initial 24,000 nominee nurses across the globe by an eminent grand jury, talks to the significance of the feat that saw her receive Ksh 29 million in cash reward,” said the CS.

Aster Guardian International Nursing Award was founded last year to acknowledge the resolute and selfless humanitarian care extended by nurses across the globe.

According to Kagwe, her award is the result of hard work and a fearless spirit that has now earned her the prestigious title that will always be a reminder of her dedication adding that the win is an exemplification of the strides the country has made in its efforts to build a strong public health system.

“It is gratifying to note that in her acceptance speech, she dedicated the win to her country, Kenya, and all the girls back in the village. Qabale is a model caregiver, who has validated my every day call that service to patients should be as humane as humanly possible,” observed the health CS.

He said Qabale’s win is a demonstration that those who aim for their goals unswervingly always earn the prize and that good deeds will always be recognised and rewarded even as he said that he looked forward to hearing about many more of Qabale’s successes as well as those of thousands other Kenyan nurses serving in the country and abroad.

Qabale Duba is the founder of Qabale Duba Foundation (QDF) www.qabale.org, a community-based organization that is empowering pastoralist girls and women in Marsabit County. She is a graduate nurse from Kenya Methodist University and currently pursuing masters of science in Field Epidemiology at Moi University. Through QDF, she has initiated PAPA (pads and panties) project where her organisation donates sanitary pads and undergarment to rural schoolgirls within Marsabit County.

In 2017, the foundation launched a community literacy program by enrolling women into adult education sessions where they are taught how to read and write and also enlightened about their sexual reproductive health and rights.

In 2018, her organisation built two classrooms and started Torbi pioneer academy which currently hosts 68 children in their nursery school. The classrooms serve the kids in the morning and are used by adult learners in the afternoon for the learning sessions.

At her work place, Qabale is heading Emergency services and the beyond zero activities that include care to Pregnant Mothers and children in hard to reach areas within the vast Marsabit county.