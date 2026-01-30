Health CS Duale hosts UNICEF to accelerate maternal, newborn, child health initiatives

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has reaffirmed the Ministry’s focus on high-impact interventions, including skilled birth attendance, emergency obstetric and newborn care, neonatal resuscitation.

Speaking when he hosted a UNICEF delegation, he highlighted initiatives such as the Maternal and Newborn Health Rapid Results Initiative and Every Woman, Every Newborn Everywhere, which promote quality, respectful care and stronger referral systems.

The high level talks between the CS and the UNICEF delegation led by Omar Abdi focused on strengthening Kenya’s health system and accelerating progress in Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health (MNCAH).

The discussions also centred on coordinated, multi-sectoral action to address maternal mortality and deliver sustainable, high-impact outcomes.

Duale highlighted Kenya’s health gains over the past decade, including reduced under-five mortality, improved skilled birth attendance, and 80 per cent full immunisation coverage, noting the critical role of partners such as UNICEF.

Additionally, the CS underscored investments in the first 1,000 days of life through the Nurturing Care Framework, alongside modernised cold-chain systems, digitised immunisation registries, expanded HPV vaccination, and the rollout of UHC and PHC reforms, including the deployment of 100,000 Community Health Promoters and establishment of Primary Care Networks.

To further reduce maternal mortality, the health CS sought UNICEF’s support to scale up mentorship programmes, strengthen facility assessments, build capacity of healthcare workers and CHPs, enhance MPDSR and neonatal death audits, establish facility-based skills corners, strengthen adolescent health advocacy, and improve data use for decision-making.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s strong partnership with UNICEF, anchored in a shared commitment to ensuring every woman and every child attains the highest possible standard of health.

The meeting was attended by senior Government and UNICEF officials, including Etleva Kadilli, Dr Shaheen Nilofer, Dr Joel Gondi, and Dr Andrew Mulwa.