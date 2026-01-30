County NewsHealthNEWS

Health CS Duale hosts UNICEF to accelerate maternal, newborn, child health initiatives

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has reaffirmed the Ministry’s focus on high-impact interventions, including skilled birth attendance, emergency obstetric and newborn care, neonatal resuscitation.

Speaking when he hosted a UNICEF delegation, he highlighted initiatives such as the Maternal and Newborn Health Rapid Results Initiative and Every Woman, Every Newborn Everywhere, which promote quality, respectful care and stronger referral systems.

The high level talks between the CS and the UNICEF delegation led by Omar Abdi focused on strengthening Kenya’s health system and accelerating progress in Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health (MNCAH).

The discussions also centred on coordinated, multi-sectoral action to address maternal mortality and deliver sustainable, high-impact outcomes.

Duale highlighted Kenya’s health gains over the past decade, including reduced under-five mortality, improved skilled birth attendance, and 80 per cent full immunisation coverage, noting the critical role of partners such as UNICEF.

Additionally, the CS underscored investments in the first 1,000 days of life through the Nurturing Care Framework, alongside modernised cold-chain systems, digitised immunisation registries, expanded HPV vaccination, and the rollout of UHC and PHC reforms, including the deployment of 100,000 Community Health Promoters and establishment of Primary Care Networks.

Court halts Ksh 74M payment to lawyers representing Kenyan in company dispute
Drama in Nakuru Law Courts as Moi’s grandson Collins Kibet jailed
Mudavadi asks teachers to propose solutions for conflict, artificial intelligence
Waiguru boosts waste management in towns with 26 garbage skips, truck

To further reduce maternal mortality, the health CS sought UNICEF’s support to scale up mentorship programmes, strengthen facility assessments, build capacity of healthcare workers and CHPs, enhance MPDSR and neonatal death audits, establish facility-based skills corners, strengthen adolescent health advocacy, and improve data use for decision-making.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s strong partnership with UNICEF, anchored in a shared commitment to ensuring every woman and every child attains the highest possible standard of health.

The meeting was attended by senior Government and UNICEF officials, including Etleva Kadilli, Dr Shaheen Nilofer, Dr Joel Gondi, and Dr Andrew Mulwa.

 

Rosatom supplies fifth reactor vessel in 2023, a record in nuclear engineering
PS lauds examination management teams as week two of KCSE kicks off
Left-leaning leader wins Sri Lanka’s Presidential election
Global Innovation Centre to be set up in Nairobi
President Ruto to grace Turkana Tourism and Cultural Festival
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Balanced criticism key to better governance, Murkomen tells LSK
Next Article Kenya steps up fight to eliminate four NTDs by 2030
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Motsepe convenes urgent EXCO meeting to review CAF regulations
AFCON 2025 Football
Kenya steps up fight to eliminate four NTDs by 2030
County News Health
Balanced criticism key to better governance, Murkomen tells LSK
Local News
DIGI-AI Bus launched to equip public primary school learners with digital, AI skills
Technology Technology

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

State releases Ksh1.5B for various groups, needy students

International News

Xi sends congratulatory letter to event on 70th anniversary of ‘Icebreaking Mission’ in China-UK trade

Local NewsNEWS

Reformed addict under Pastor Dorcas Boy Child Program weds

Local NewsNEWS

KNUT wants government to review capitation to schools

Show More