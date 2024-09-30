Health CS flags off medical commodities to counties ahead of SHA roll out

Government has flagged off medical commodities to various counties ahead of the SHA roll out slated for Tuesday, 1st of October at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) National Supply Chain Centre.

Speaking during the flagging off event on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa noted that the move marks a decisive step towards enhancing access to quality and affordable healthcare for all Kenyans.

“Through the distribution of Health Products And Technologies to Counties across the country, we are taking decisive steps to expand healthcare access to every Kenyan.” Remarked Dr. Barasa.

Adding that: “This initiative exemplifies our dedication to delivering on the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which prioritizes uplifting the vulnerable and marginalized groups, especially in the health sector.”

The CS urged citizens to support SHA, highlighting its’ crucial role in achieving Universal Health Coverage.

“This initiative is a key pillar in our Kenya Kwanza government’s agenda for transforming healthcare. Our commitment to delivering Universal Health Coverage (UHC) reflects President William Ruto’s vision for a nation where no Kenyan is left behind, particularly when it comes to accessing quality healthcare.” CS Barasa said.

She remarked that government’s focus is not just on providing health services but on ensuring that these services are affordable, accessible, and of high quality for all citizens.

“Introduction of Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), under the Social Health Act, marks a pivotal step in our journey toward achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).” She said.

Adding that: “SHIF will be designed to provide comprehensive health services without causing financial hardship, a goal that aligns perfectly with our vision of ensuring healthcare access to all.”

Through SHIF, the CS says the government aims at reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses, which currently account for a significant portion of household expenditures, and increase healthcare utilization, particularly in underserved areas.

On his part, KEMSA Board Chair Samuel Tunai reiterated the Authority’s commitment to UHC as articulated in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Tunai confirmed that KEMSA has adequate medical stocks to guarantee commodity security, a key pillar in the implementation of SHA.

He called upon counties to clear outstanding debts owed to KEMSA to improve its’ cash flow which will enable re-stocking of essential medical supplies.

“I appeal to both national and county governments to pay the debt they owe KEMSA and inject much-needed funds into KEMSA, particularly in support of UHC.” He said.

Similarly he proposed to the national government to establish a central funding mechanism so as to prevent counties from falling behind on payments, ensuring a continuous supply of essential drugs.

“I urge the national government to establish a central account for UHC where funds can be pooled for counties to draw from. This will make the process of ordering and payment more efficient and ensure that counties can always access the supplies they need, without delays or financial hurdles.”