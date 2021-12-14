Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has challenged the newly inaugurated Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital board to ensure the facility plays a critical role in the realization of the government’s Universal Health Coverage agenda.

Speaking in Machakos County during the inauguration of the board, Kagwe urged the board to institute necessary reforms that will transform the institution to be more futuristic and deliver better in the healthcare ecosystem.

“I do not want to pre-empt what you must deal with, but we expect to see issues like revamped Institutional Legal Framework, Development of new Multi- Specialty Health Services, critical role of Preventive & Promotive Healthcare, increased Health & Leadership Trainings, and more Strategic local and international Partnerships, infrastructural development, Risk Management and deployment of Data Analytics fully covered,” said the health CS.

Citing the recently commissioned multi-million shillings Oxygen Generating Plant, the Chandaria Cancer and Chronic Diseases Center and the Nawiri Recovery & Skills Centre for mental health rehabilitation, the CS said the institutions are among those transforming the country’s health care.

While appreciating the strides made by the hospital in ongoing health sector reforms, the health CS said the board must look and lobby for more resources locally and internationally to cushion MTRH in her operations and development programmes beyond Government funding.

“I am also aware of your exemplary management of strategic Partners, both local and International. This has led to specialized services through the Construction and equipping of the US dollars 2.5 million MTRH Julie Anne Perry Paediatric Oncology Hospital, the US dollars 2 million MTRH Harry J Dyer Paediatrics Burns Hospital and the 2 million dollars Paediatric Neuro-developmental Centre of Excellence,” observed Kagwe.

At the same time, the health CS urged the board to fully leverage on existing investments in Medical Informatics, Information & Communication Technology that includes the ultra-modern Data Centre, Network Infrastructure, High-Definition CCTV and Telemedicine facilities for Quality Multi-Specialty Patient Care, Trainings, Research and Policy Formulation.