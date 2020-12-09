Health CS Kagwe in renewed onslaught against graft

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has vowed to clean up the mess at the ministry in renewed efforts to weed out corruption at Afya house.

Kagwe who has instituted several changes including transfer of top officials to fight cartels who have been operating at one of the countries key ministries said he will ensure the vice is stamped out no matter how long it takes.

The CS made the renewed call Wednesday when Kenya joined the rest of the world in marking international anti-corruption day.

He said he was determined to continue with his plans to fight the vice and nothing will derail him.

“On my part, I will continue to commit this Ministry to making necessary changes to ensure corruption is stamped out no matter how long it takes or how slow the process may be perceived. The changes we have been making and will continue to make are both structural and administrative, and they will continue, touching on directorates, personnel and institutions in the Ministry notwithstanding the efforts to sabotage or derail us” he stated in a press statement.

He admitted that unscrupulous individuals had taken advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to enrich themselves while others had exploited the pandemic for personal gain and political mileage.

He warned that their days are numbered noting that the investigative agencies were on top of things.

The ministry of health has been in the spotlight over alleged corruption and mismanagement of Covid funds.

In particular, the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) is embroiled in a procurement scandal worth billions which is under probe.

“You have heard about it and we, at the Ministry have witnessed that in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been some unscrupulous individuals who without any conscience, have shown the willingness to sacrifice lives in order to enrich themselves through corrupt means that are health-related,” he said

“ We have also seen – – as has been the case this week – – a cohort of others exploiting the pandemic for personal gain and political mileage that is equally tainted with blood” he added.

The health ministry has also received a backlash from Kenyans and a section of politicians for allegedly failing to safeguard the welfare of health workers who are on strike.

The death of 28-year-old Dr Stephen Mogusu this week from Covid and who had not been paid his salary for five months exacerbated the situation.

Many have questioned how the government has used the covid emergency response funds meant to cushion the frontline workers and ensuring they work under favourable conditions.

Kagwe lauded the sacrificial service in combating the pandemic even as he underscored the virtuous nature of healthcare and the sanctity of the profession.

“Indeed, in times such as these when we are combating a pandemic, it is the sacrifices of all those in the system – – from the doctors and nurses, to the receptionists in the triage area and the janitors who attend to the rooms, that keep the provision of healthcare a noble task. A calling that demands integrity”.

The International Anti-corruption Day that has this year been themed Recover with Integrity to Build Forward Better.