Health CS lauds treasury for releasing funds to NHIF

The National Treasury has released the money it owes the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

This following a letter written by the Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha to the Treasury requesting that the release of the funds to facilitate the insurer conduct its operations without financial constraints.

In a tweet, Nakhumicha commended the National Treasury for remitting funds to the NHIF in time to enable settlement of claims by various service providers nationwide.

“I wish to thank the National Treasury for remitting funds to the NHIF in time to enable settlement of claims by various service providers nationwide.” She said.

Adding that: “Facilities claims will be settled effective immediately, but I must reiterate that we will ensure prudence and accountability in this exercise.” The CS said.

The CS said money owed to providers will be settled immediately, but reiterated that her ministry will ensure prudence and accountability in the exercise.

She said all claims will be thoroughly vetted before settlement to enable them utilise the available resources in the best way possible.

“ As such, all claims will be thoroughly verified before settlement to enable us utilize the available resources in the best way possible.” She added.

In the meantime, the CS has requested all facilities to resume services to Kenyans as disbursements continue.

She said the Ministry remains committed to the pledge of Universal Health Coverage and will ensure that NHIF executes its mandate with utmost objectivity, transparency and excellence, towards the Afya Mashinani promise.