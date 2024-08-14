Health CS Mlongo reaffirms commitment to Universal Health Coverage

Health Cabinet Secretary Dr Debora Barasa Mlongo reaffirmed her commitment to advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC), building on the groundwork laid by her predecessor, Nakhumicha S. Wafula.

During a meeting with the Ministry of Health’s top management, Dr Mlongo, accompanied by Principal Secretaries Kimtai Harry (Medical Services), Muthoni Muriuki (Public Health and Professional Standards), and Director General of Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, emphasized her dedication to collaborating with technical and support teams to realize the President’s vision for UHC.

Dr. Mlongo stressed the importance of strengthening community health programs and ensuring the availability of essential health commodities, with a particular focus on maternal and child health services, to make healthcare accessible and affordable for all Kenyans.

“It’s time to deliver, and we must ensure that every Kenyan has access to affordable healthcare,” she affirmed, highlighting that the necessary resources are in place.