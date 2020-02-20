Health CS nominee Kagwe wants NHIF made mandatory

Health Cabinet Secretary nominee Mutahi Kagwe is proposing radical changes in the management of the national health insurance fund to make it mandatory for all Kenyans to make contributions to the fund as opposed to the current set up where payments are voluntary.

Appearing before the Parliamentary committee on appointments, Mutahi Kagwe said there is need for a holistic approach to the challenges facing the sector so as to restore public confidence in the Country’s public health sector.

Mutahi appeared before the Committee for vetting after President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated him as the new CS Health.

If his appointment is approved by the committee and endorsed by Parliament Mutahi will be the fourth person tasked with heading the health docket under President Uhuru Kenyatta administration.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Like his predecessors, Mutahi will take on a Ministry that has more often than not been dogged by a myriad of challenges ranging from health workers strike, poor management of the health public sector, chronic corruption among others.

And on whether the Health sector should be a National Government function or a County function, Mutahi said there is need to re look into the current arrangement and seek a lasting solution on the same.

He said he is cognizant of the many Corruption cases that have bedeviled the sector which have only acted to hamper service delivery in the heath sector.

On her part nominee for the ministry of Industrialization, trade and enterprise Betty Chemutai Maina pointed out that unemployment remains a major issue among the youth in the Country.

She noted that mining and construction could be key areas that can be expanded to help create jobs in the Country.

Tell Us What You Think