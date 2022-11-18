Health CS reiterate govt’s commitment to improve child survival outcomes

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has pledged the government’s commitment to support and improve child survival outcomes in the country in line with the universal healthcare agenda.

Speaking at the Pumwani Maternity hospital, during celebrations to mark the world prematurity day, the health CS said the ministry of health has developed a host of interventions aimed at improving the survival and health of new-borns.

“Preventing deaths among babies born too soon is a public health priority. The most urgent action is to prevent, diagnose and manage preterm births. We have solutions to improve the survival and health of vulnerable preterm and low birth weight babies.” Said Nakhumicha.

She said high impact interventions such as Kangaroo Mother Care for management of preterm and low birth weight babies, use of corticosteroids in management of premature labour and use of Chlorhexidine Digluconate 7.1% gel are some of the interventions that have been key in the prevention of neonatal sepsis that have greatly helped in saving preterm babies.

“In order to ensure our preterm babies, thrive and survive, the Ministry of Health through the Department of Family Health has managed to scale up Kangaroo Mother Care centers across the 47 counties and established Pumwani maternity hospital as the Regional Training center/ hub for Kangaroo Mother Care.” Noted the CS

The CS also launched the Comprehensive New-born Care Protocol and Revised Guidelines on the application of Chlorhexidine Digluconate 7.1% on new-born umbilical cord, which she said demonstrates the Ministry’s commitment to the survival and health of new-borns.