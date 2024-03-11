Health CS urges action on food safety

The Government has underscored the critical need for action on food safety.

Speaking during the 54th session of the Codex Committee on Food Hygiene held in Nairobi, Monday, Cabinet Secretary for Health Susan Nakhumicha highlighted the alarming global impact of foodborne diseases, with over half a billion people falling ill annually and half a million deaths recorded, particularly affecting Africa.

CS Nakhumicha emphasised Kenya’s longstanding commitment to supporting international efforts in food safety standards as a member of the Codex Alimentarius Commission since 1969.

She expressed gratitude to the United States for co-hosting the session with the Kenyan Government and urged all stakeholders to prioritize food safety and hygiene standards, emphasizing their pivotal role in public health agendas.

The CS called for collective action to ensure consumer confidence in the safety of the food supply.