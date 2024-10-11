Health CS urges employers to prioritize workers’ mental wellness

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has urged Kenyan employers to prioritize the mental well-being of their employees.

Speaking during the commemoration of World Mental Health Day, Barasa underscored the critical role workplaces play in shaping the mental health of the population.

The CS revealed that approximately 3.7 million Kenyans in the workforce are potentially living with a mental health condition, stressing that workplaces must shift focus from being sources of stress to environments that promote mental wellness.

“A significant portion of a person’s life is spent in the workplace, and this environment can have a profound impact on their mental well-being. While meaningful work can offer numerous benefits, harmful work conditions can lead to serious mental health issues,” Barasa stated.

The CS further disclosed that depression and anxiety alone account for a staggering 12 billion lost working days annually, contributing to significant economic losses.

“In Kenya, the economic cost of mental health conditions is substantial, with a loss of 0.6% of GDP in 2020. This translates to a financial burden of KES 62.2 billion (US$571.8 million), primarily due to lost productivity,” said Barasa.

The CS is now calling on employers to implement comprehensive mental wellness programs to create supportive work environments.

This year’s World Mental Health Day was held under the theme: “It is time to prioritize mental health in the workplace.”