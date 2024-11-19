Health CS urges mothers to register for SHA

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has called on mothers to register with the Social Health Authority at any Level 1, 2, and selected Level 4 facilities, for free access to antenatal care, delivery, and postnatal care.

Speaking Monday, CS Barasa noted that SHA will provide higher-level care, with only a small contribution of up to Ksh 300, which will also facilitate services for complications, including care for premature babies.

Further, she called on Kenyans to continue registering with SHA in helping the government plan and budget for health services across the country for all Kenyans.