Health department unveils forum to fight lethargy in Covid-19 vaccine uptake

When Kenya was convulsing under the grip of Covid-19 pandemic in mid-2020, long queues were the norm in health facilities across the country. Thousands of desperate Kenyans jammed hospitals to get vaccinated against this unknown killer disease.

Apart from the constant reminders by the Ministry of Health on dangers posed by this virus, this vaccine rush was perhaps fueled by spine-chilling tales about thousands of Covid-19 related deaths in developed countries like China, US and Italy.

Thousands of doses brought in by the government were gobbled up as soon as they arrived. The demand for vaccines in the country had never been that high.

Almost a year later, a bizarre occurrence is unfolding. While this dreaded virus remains as lethal as ever and poses critical danger to the country, an inexplicable Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy has crept amongst Kenyans leaving medical experts scratching their heads in bewilderment.

The surge in vaccine demand witnessed in 2020 has dwindled. While counties have stocked adequate doses and even launched mass vaccination exercises, the number of people turning up for the jabs has gone down alarmingly triggering concerns on whether the country can attain the threshold for herd immunity against coronavirus.

This is the current mystery health department in Taita-Taveta County is grappling with. As part of overcoming this challenge, the county is forging partnerships with key stakeholders to fight off this public lethargy that has led to low numbers of residents coming out to take the covid-19 vaccines.

Officials are also planning to carry out Covid-19 vaccines hesitancy survey in the region to understand factors making thousands of residents avoid vaccination centers despite the availability of vaccines and establishment of such centers at the ward levels.

County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Health Services Mr. John Mwakima says the county has reached out to workers in the national government administrative offices, church leaders and religious groups as partners to urge those who are still unvaccinated to go for the jab.

“These partnerships are to create networks to reach all categories of people and groups and ask them to come for the vaccines. We have established permanent vaccination centers in all the four sub-counties to get closer to the people. We are calling upon the residents to go for the jab,” he said.

He was speaking on Thursday during a joint engagement with the media and officials of Kenya Red Cross Society on how to shore up support for the vaccination exercise.

There are 30 vaccination centers across the four sub-counties; Voi has seven; Mwatate five; Taveta eight and Wundanyi 10.

Taita-Taveta has a target to fully vaccinate 213,335 residents by the end of this year. However, November vaccination figures for the county from the Ministry of Health are worrying.

The county has so far administered 57, 824 vaccine doses. Only 39,360 people have received the first dose while 18,464 have received their second jab, a figure that constitutes a meager 8.6 percent of the targeted population.

Taita-Taveta County is ranked sixth nationally in terms of counties with the highest number of fully vaccinated people.

The CECM admits the ranking though flattering is nothing to brag about. “Though we are ranked highly, our numbers are still very low. We need to work on the over 90 percent and hit at least a target of 106,000 people being fully vaccinated by the end of this year,” said Mr. Mwakima.

Mr. Joram Oranga, Kenya Red Cross County Coordinator, states there is a need for concerted efforts to reach as many people as possible. He notes that more sensitization drives are needed to fight off misinformation and myths related to the pandemic vaccines.

“The public needs to be properly informed about the benefits of Covid-19 vaccines. The misinformation and untruths being peddled around ignorantly might make people not come out for the injection,” he said.

Taita-Taveta County has several vaccines including AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer in the stores. The health officials say there are enough doses in the region to meet the targeted population yet only a few people were coming out.

Voi sub-county leads in the number of people who have taken the jab. A total of 70,544 people were targeted. Out of that number, 21, 785 have received the first jab while only 10, 400 have gone for their second dose.

In Taveta, while 9,573 residents have received their first jab, only 3,167 have gone for their second dose. Over 57,000 people are being targeted for the jab. In Mwatate, out of the 50,261 persons targeted, only 9,837 have received the first dose while 3,076 have received the second one.

Wundanyi sub-county with 35, 116 targeted comes last with only 8,874 having received their first dose and a paltry 1,910 their second.

Mwakima noted that thousands of residents who took their first jab have not gone for their second one despite receiving constant reminders from the Ministry of Health when their dates are due. “They only took the first dose then forgot. This is dangerous as the vaccines need the two doses to be effective against coronavirus,” he regretted.

He stated that with the lifting of the curfew and with public transport resuming normally, this was the most critical period for intensifying the Covid-19 vaccination campaigns to encourage people to take the jab.

“The economy is opening up. The political campaign meetings are resuming. This calls for people to come and get Covid-19 vaccines in large numbers to build up herd immunity,” he said.

On the other hand, the unvaccinated have their reasons. Mr. Solomon Tangi, a trader in Maungu, has not received a jab. He said he was turned away the first time he went to get the Covid-19 jab. He was not part of the critical groups including security officers, teachers and health workers. He left in a huff.

He now says he is not in any hurry to get the jab. He argues that with the availability of adequate vaccine stocks and lack of deadline for the exercise, he can focus on his ‘hustle’ first and receive the jab later.

“There is no rush. The vaccines are available and I will go soon.”

Shocking as it is, such a cavalier attitude towards such a critical exercise perhaps explains the slow-uptake of Covid-19 jabs. Health officials however warn that such attitudes are extremely hazardous because they ignore the fatal risk posed by the virus.

“These vaccines build up your immunity. You can contact the virus anytime and by time you are seeking help, it is too late to help. We should go for these vaccines as soon as possible,” advices Eva Mwandembo, an official with the County Covid-19 vaccination program.