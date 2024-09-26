Health experts call for action on family planning funding shortfall

As Kenya marks World Contraception Day (WCD) 2024, health experts have voiced concerns over inadequate domestic funding for family planning programs, a challenge that could undermine the country’s progress towards universal reproductive health access.

Kenya has made notable advancements in increasing access to modern contraceptives.

According to Dr Patrick Amoth, the Ministry of Health’s Director General, 57 per cent of married women were using modern contraceptive methods by 2022, up from 32 per cent in 2003.

However, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Dr Edward Serem, Head of the Division of Reproductive and Maternal Health, Dr Amoth highlighted that 14 per cent of Kenyan women who want to delay or avoid pregnancy still face challenges in accessing contraception.

Despite setting an ambitious goal of raising modern contraceptive use to 66 per cent by 2030, in line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.7, Kenya’s reliance on international development partners for family planning funding continues to be a major barrier.

Experts are calling for increased domestic investment to close the gap.

Dr. Violet Murunga, a Research and Policy Analyst at the African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP), emphasized that family planning is essential not just for health, but also for social and economic development.

“Ensuring access to contraceptives for every woman who needs them is crucial to reducing unplanned pregnancies, improving family welfare, and driving Kenya’s economic growth. Sustained domestic financing is key to maintaining these programs,” she said.

According to the National Family Planning Costed Implementation Plan for 2020, Kenya needs Ksh 7.9 billion to meet its family planning requirements.

However, a shortfall of Ksh 2.4 billion persists, leaving many women, especially in remote areas, without access to critical reproductive health services.

In response to these challenges, Kenya has adopted innovative approaches to contraceptive access, such as the introduction of self-administered contraceptives like DMPA-SC, which gives women more control over their reproductive health.

The deployment of over 88,000 Community Health Promoters nationwide has also been instrumental in bringing primary healthcare services, including contraception, to underserved communities.

This year’s WCD theme, “Contraception Choices: The Power is in My Hands,” highlights the importance of personal agency in reproductive health.

WCD 2024 also aligns with Kenya’s commitment to international reproductive health agreements, including the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD 25), where the country pledged to achieve zero unmet needs for family planning, reduce maternal mortality, and eradicate gender-based violence.

Other key stakeholders, including Girl Effect, are focusing on empowering adolescents and young people through media content that supports informed reproductive health decisions.

“We are creating media that resonates with young people, providing trusted information throughout their reproductive health journey,” said Eunice Mutisya, Social Behavior Change Manager at Girl Effect.

As WCD 2024 is commemorated in Narok County, health experts and stakeholders are urging the Kenyan government, civil society, and the private sector to collaborate and increase domestic investments in family planning to meet the country’s 2030 targets.

World Contraception Day, observed annually on September 26, aims to raise global awareness about contraception and promote informed reproductive health decisions.