Health experts rule out second wave as Covid cases spike

The Ministry of Health has termed as unfounded speculation of a second wave of Coronavirus in the country following an upsurge in positive cases after a sustained decline over the past two months.

Infection rates have been on the rise in the past two weeks, a trend that has raised concerns that the dreaded second wave that has hit parts of the world could be around the corner.

The number of fatalities also remains a mystery with at least 10 deaths reported daily this week. The fears of a resurgence come in the wake of the phased opening of schools.

Acting Director-General of Health Dr. Patrick Amoth argues that the rising numbers cannot be equated to a second wave since the first phase of the virus has not been eliminated.

He explains that a second wave can only be declared after the curve has been flattened which the country has not managed to realize since March.

Health experts have echoed his sentiments and are attributing the surge to relaxation of the Covid-19 containment measures as well as the scaling up of testing.

“Following reduced/removal of restrictions, we are experiencing a slight surge as has been evidenced elsewhere globally whenever restrictions are eased. This cannot however be regarded as a second phase because we have not fully flattened the curve of the first phase” said Amoth in his weekly interactive session on Twitter.

Loice Ombajo, a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi and Head of Infectious Disease Unit at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) concurs that greater rate of testing results in higher figures.

The health ministry had suffered a setback in testing due to a shortage of reagents.

“For now KNH is not packed… For now, across various hospitals in the country, we are seeing more sick people. This means we cannot go back to business as usual…An increase in cases is probably due to the increase in number of samples tested” she said during an interview on one of the local media stations.

The Country Wednesday reported 604 cases from a sample size of 5,832 and 10 deaths with Nakuru reporting 113 cases.

“If we let go of the COVID-19 measures, we are likely to see an increase in infected people. It is a concern when we see more sick people especially in hospital” she warns.

The experts are blaming Kenyans for dropping the guard resulting to the sharp rise in the counties.

Dr Amoth is asking parents with school-going children to rest easy saying this age group also has the lowest attack rate.

He says the government is putting in place measures to handle Covid-19 cases that may arise after schools reopened adding that the Ministry had put a surveillance system in place to monitor Covid-19 cases in schools, including carrying out random sampling to establish the rate of infection within learning institutions.

The DG noted that the decision to reopen schools in phases was a delicate choice adding that the age group has the lowest vulnerability rate.

3/3. Scientifically, this age group also has the lowest attack rate. Therefore we look forward to lessons that will be learnt in these first few days of phased opening before deciding whether to continue with the low numbers or full operation. #AskTheDG — Dr. Patrick Amoth (@DrPatrickAmoth) October 14, 2020

Dr Ombajo dismisses the anxiety by parents stating that children are safer in schools.

“We have to balance the risk to children versus the benefit of having children in school…From what we have seen, most children who were infected got infected within the homes by adults who move in and out of the home” adds Dr Ombajo.