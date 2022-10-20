Health Ministry confirms 61 Cholera cases in six counties

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a cholera outbreak after the detection of 61 cases in six counties.

According to the Acting Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth, Kiambu County reported 31 cases followed by Nairobi 17, and Murang’a County one case.

Kajiado and Nakuru Counties confirmed two cases each while Uasin Gishu has eight.

“The Ministry has confirmed a cholera outbreak in six counties following a wedding festival that was held in Kiambu County,”he said.

Of the 61 cases, 13 are hospitalised, eight were discharged while 40 were treated as outpatients.

“The National Public Health Microbiology Laboratory has isolated Vibrio cholera-01-Ogawa as the responsible serotype,” added Dr Amoth.

He noted that the Health Ministry has since dcommenced response activities including field investigations, enhanced surveillance, laboratory testing, case management, risk communication, community engagement and environment sanitation to help manage the outbreak.

Dr Amoth added that the Ministry was also putting all counties on high alert, pointing out that the ongoing drought may worsen the outbreak.

“Noteworthy, the ongoing drought situation in the country may worsen the outbreak; it is therefore the Ministry’s decision to put all counties on high alert for possible cholera outbreak,” he said.