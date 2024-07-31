Health Ministry confirms Mpox outbreak in Kenya

The Ministry of Health has confirmed an outbreak of Mpox in Kenya, identified at the Taita-Taveta One Stop Border Point (OSBP).

They reported that the infected individual was travelling from Uganda to Rwanda via Kenya, raising alarms about potential regional transmission.

The Ministry explained that Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a severe illness caused by the monkeypox virus.

They noted that patients present with skin rashes or mucosal lesions, fever, headache, generalized aches, and swollen lymph nodes.

The Ministry stated that person-to-person transmission of Mpox occurs through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions in the mouth or on the genitals and can also spread through respiratory droplets, making it highly contagious.

According to the Ministry, Mpox is endemic in the forested areas of East, Central, and West Africa.

They highlighted that since May 2022, a multi-country outbreak has been ongoing globally, with peak cases reported in August 2022 and between June and November 2023.

The Ministry emphasized that even a single case of Mpox is considered an outbreak due to its potential for rapid spread.

The Ministry warned that the high population movement between Kenya and other East African countries, especially through the Northern and Central transport corridors, poses a significant risk for regional transmission.

They mentioned that several countries in the region are currently reporting cases, amplifying the urgency of the situation.

The Ministry clarified that diagnosis of Mpox requires confirmatory laboratory tests from skin lesions, which are available at the National Public Health Laboratory and other specialized laboratories in the country.

They indicated that while Mpox usually resolves without complications within 2-4 weeks, symptomatic treatment may be necessary, and complicated cases should be referred to medical professionals for specialized care.

The Ministry pointed out that other common diseases, such as chickenpox, measles, bacterial skin infections, scabies, and allergic reactions, may present with similar symptoms, complicating diagnosis and treatment.

To protect themselves and the larger community, the Ministry urged Kenyans to adhere to the following public health measures:

– Wash hands often with soap and water or hand sanitiser.

– If you have symptoms, seek medical assistance immediately and avoid close contact with others.

– Avoid close contact with individuals with suspected or confirmed Mpox cases.

The Ministry of Health assured the public that they remain committed to containing the outbreak and preventing further spread of the disease.

They stated that they are collaborating with county governments, port health authorities, and other relevant agencies to enhance surveillance, report suspected cases, and disseminate preventive information to the general public.