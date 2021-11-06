Health Ministry donates 5 chemotherapy chairs to Makueni Referral Hospital

Five chemotherapy chairs worth more than Ksh 1.2 million were donated by the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) to the Oncology Centre at Makueni County Referral Hospital to improve cancer treatment in the county.

Speaking on Friday, the Makueni Oncology Services Coordinator Dr Gavine Orangi, said the chairs will help the centre in chemotherapy treatment, breast and cervical cancer screening and blood transfusion, as well as help the centre to offer quality services to patients.

“We had five chemotherapy chairs and some of our patients had to seat on plastic chairs, but with this consignment, we will be able to attend to 10 patients simultaneously offering them quality cancer care,” said Orangi.

Speaking at the same function, Nazi Kivutha lauded the national government for the donation of the chairs, saying that it will go a long way in improving cancer treatment of patients at the hospital.

Further, Ms Kivutha thanked the International Cancer Institute (ICl) for supporting the oncology centre and Empower Programme Initiative of the County First Lady’s Association across the country.

She called for the expansion of the Oncology Centre saying the centre was small and would not meet the number of cancer patients seeking treatment at the health facility.

“We are grateful to the national government for these chairs and we pray they’ll also give us the biosafety chamber so that we can expand the clinic or have a satellite clinic at Mombasa road to serve more cancer patients,” Kivutha said.